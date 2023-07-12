Ameren Missouri operating center to host Columbia’s REDI meeting today

Columbia’s large Ameren Missouri facility near Lemone Industrial drive will host today’s REDI board meeting.

REDI stands for Regional Economic Development Incorporated. Top business leaders and elected officials from the city and county will be attending today’s meeting at Ameren’s facility on east Columbia’s Maguire Boulevard. It begins at 11:30 am. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and other top officials and business leaders will attend the meeting.

Ameren economic development manager Lonna Trammell will welcome the group to the site.