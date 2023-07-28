Are they really out there?

Do you buy the story from the whistleblowers who told Congress that UFOs are real and could prove that extraterrestrials are really out there? Missouri Congressman Mark Alford lives about an hour up the road from Whiteman Air Force Base, the home of the B-2 bomber …

Alford, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, says he isn’t privy to the super – secret Pentagon programs that may exist. But he doesn’t think the advanced technology is the work of the Russians or the Chinese. He says they would have probably used it in Ukraine or against Taiwan.