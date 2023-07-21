Arraignment set for today for Jefferson City woman charged with multiple sex crimes

A Jefferson City woman charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy involving a student was a parent volunteer at Lighthouse Preparatory Academy.

41-year-old Jennifer Cecil is charged with four felonies: statutory rape and sodomy, sexual contact with a student and sexual abuse. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that Cecil will be arraigned this (Friday) morning. A Cole County judge describes Cecil as a danger to the community, and she remains jailed without bond at this time.

Lighthouse Preparatory Academy describes itself as a faith-based University model school. They’ve released a statement, which says Lighthouse is committed to the safety and well-being of their students at all times.

The statement says Lighthouse was notified about misconduct allegations regarding a parent volunteer, adding that school officials and outside authorities were notified. Lighthouse says it will fully cooperate with any forthcoming investigation as school policies and procedures are being reviewed.

If Cecil is convicted of the current charges, she would face a lengthy prison sentence and would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.