(AUDIO): A partnership between Boone Health and Peak Sport and Spine begins in August

A new partnership will take effect on August 1 between Columbia-based Boone Health and Missouri’s largest privately-owned outpatient physical therapy company.

Peak Sport and Spine founder Phillip Smith is excited about the partnership, saying it was done to enhance care.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Peak-Roundtable-1.mp3

“What we’re trying to is streamline the patient experience from the referring provider to the physical therapist with the family, the care that’s given, the electronic medical records,” Smith says.

Mr. Smith says the relationship involves outpatient physical therapy. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that access to electronic medical records is key.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Peak-Roundtable-2.mp3

“It creates a deal where if we want to look in and the referral comes to us from one of their physicians, they can already have the diagnosis, the things that are there set up for us. And we walk in, we’re just a little bit ahead of the game then when it comes to providing care,” says Smith.

Smith tells listeners that the partnership also benefits Boone Health because they will be in rural communities that they’re currently not serving. Peak Sport and Spine now has about 700 employees.

