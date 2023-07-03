(AUDIO): Ashland’s Fourth of July parade will features floats and a lot of tractors

A big turnout is expected for Tuesday morning’s Ashland Fourth of July parade, which is being organized by the Ashland Betterment Coalition.

Coalition president Izzy Smith says they’re a fairly new group of volunteers who work to stimulate growth in Ashland’s business district. They also focus on beatification efforts. Smith tells 939 the Eagle that tomorrow’s event is one of Ashland’s largest parades of the year.



“The Ashland Betterment Coalition, this is our second annual time hosting the event. And last year we actually had so many floats and participants in the parade that our loop almost connected to itself,” Smith says.

Smith says you’ll see a little bit of everything, including lots of tractors.

“So it’s sure to be a great turnout of all kinds of floats, businesses but mostly tractors. You’ll see a lot of tractors, folks this is historically known as the tractor parade and folks love to bring that out to celebrate the Fourth of July and participate in the Fourth of July parade in Ashland,” says Smith.

Parade participants will begin lining up tomorrow morning in the primary school parking lot at 8. The parade will start at 9 am. Everyone is invited.

Ms. Smith tells 939 the Eagle that the Ashland Betterment Coalition is comprised of volunteers who work to stimulate growth in the downtown Ashland district and work on beautification and other projects. Their website says they aim to promote downtown Ashland as the place to live, shop and play.