(AUDIO): Columbia-based Peak Sport and Spine now operating in nine states

A Columbia-based company is now Missouri’s largest privately-owned outpatient physical therapy company.

Peak Sport and Spine has 45 offices across the Show-Me State. Company founder Phillip Smith grew up in west-central Missouri’s Marshall, which is in Saline County.



“We’re sitting at around 700 employees at this point. Eight different states, soon to be nine,” Smith says.

Mr. Smith says Peak Sport and Spine gets bigger, better and stronger every year.

“What we’re really trying to do for the state of Missouri more than any other is create access. And access has been a big word for us and it’s a big word you’ll hear coming up in medicine really for the next 20 years,” says Smith.

Peak’s website says it’s committed to “outstanding, patient-centered physical therapy where clinicians are allowed to base their professional decisions on what is best for the patient.” Smith and another Peak Sport and Spine founder, Mark Dempsey, will join 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7 for the “CEO Roundtable” program. Mr. Dempsey grew up in Montgomery City, which is east of Columbia.