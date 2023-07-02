(AUDIO): Columbia city manager Seewood appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood has been on the job for 18 months, as city manager. Mr. Seewood grew up in the Kansas City area, graduating from Grandview high school. He earned his undergraduate degree at Rockhurst and his master’s degree from Mizzou. He’s also worked in Osage Beach, Fulton, Ferguson and Berkeley. Mr. Seewood joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” He praises Columbia’s engaged citizenry, but says that presents challenges too. Mr. Seewood answers questions from Fred on numerous topics ranging from infrastructure to Thornbrook water to a 6.9 percent electric utility rate increase to crime to roll carts. He tells listeners that while a water tower is needed in the Thornbrook area, it will NOT solve the issue: