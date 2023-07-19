(AUDIO): Columbia city manager’s proposed pay increase plan is popular with council members

While he’s still studying it, Columbia fourth ward councilman Nick Foster feels very positive about the city manager’s proposed $533-million budget.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Foster-Budget-1.mp3

“I think we’re in a good position financially and I’m especially pleased that we can do what we want to do with compensating our employees,” Foster says.

He tells 939 the Eagle that he supports city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s $10-million pay raise plan for Columbia’s approximately 1,500 city employees.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Foster-Budget-2.mp3

“I feel confident in saying the general tenor is that we want to be sure that this happens. And so I’m grateful for the city manager’s leadership on all of this and for the Finance Department’s work on it. And I look forward to hearing more from what the public thinks,” says Foster.

Columbia city employees received a seven percent pay increase in 2022. Mr. Seewood has also emphasized the importance of benefits in his budget. The proposed budget has Columbia paying the entire 11 percent cost for city employee health insurance premium increases.

First ward councilman Nick Knoth also supports Mr. Seewood’s proposed pay increase for city employees. Knoth says city staff have been neglected historically in terms of their pay.

The council will hold three public hearings on the budget: they’re set for August 7, August 21 and September 5. Columbia’s fiscal year begins October 1.