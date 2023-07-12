(AUDIO): Columbia’s city manager encourages input on proposed budget

Columbia’s city manager will outline his budget priorities for the next fiscal year Thursday afternoon.

De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that the budget process for city government is not the easiest process.



“I think we’re fortunate enough that our revenues are going up and so it’s not the hard decision of what we have to cut, but it is the hard decision of what we’re going to spend on,” Mr. Seewood says.

He’s encouraging your input on his proposed budget blueprint and priorities.

“We want to hear from our residents so we know exactly that what we’re doing is what our residents want to see us do,” says Seewood.

Mr. Seewood will propose the creation of a new city department that involves affordable housing and residential home ownership. He’ll also propose about $10-million in pay raises for Columbia’s approximately 1,500 city employees.

Tomorrow’s presentation begins at noon in the city council chambers. You’re invited to attend.