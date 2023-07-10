(AUDIO): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses Leader Quade’s Missouri gubernatorial run on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) has announced her gubernatorial campaign for 2024. Leader Quade has posted a campaign video outlining her background. She notes she grew up poor and lived on food stamps and leftovers. The video also shows her playing roller derby. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn, a Republican, describes Leader Quade’s story as impressive and says it’s one of the best campaign announcements that he’s seen. Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He says Quade will still have a difficult time getting rural votes in towns like West Plains, Farmington and Poplar Bluff: