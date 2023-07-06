(AUDIO): Murder charges filed against four additional Columbia Dove drive suspects

Columbia Police need your assistance in locating four additional suspects in last Monday’s drive-by shooting and homicide on Dove drive.

CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter provided a Wednesday afternoon update on the Columbia Police Department’s Facebook page.



“Columbia Police are actively searching for Alqueze Jones, 19 years of age, Deljuan Turner, 19 years of age, Ja’shaun Barney, 18 years of age, and Deazes Turner, 21 years of age,” Mr. Hunter says in a CPD Facebook post.

Boone County prosecutors have filed second degree murder charges against the four.

“They are wanted in connection to the murder of Deshon Joseph Houston which occurred on June 26 in the 3200 block of Dove drive. Community members should not approach these individuals as they are considered armed and dangerous,” says Hunter.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Boone County prosecutors have also filed second degree murder charges against three other suspects for the death of 33-year-old Deshon Joseph Houston, who was found lying in his driveway. Houston was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CPD’s probable cause statement. Court documents indicate multiple shooters fired at Houston from a Ford Explorer, while a separate gunman fired from an Acura’s sunroof.