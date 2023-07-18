(AUDIO): State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) discusses radioactive waste and state budget on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) says St. Louis-area residents have had their water, air and soil poisoned by radioactive waste that dates back to World War II. Senator Hawley says those residents are asking for justice, not a handout. State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit), whose district includes part of St. Charles County, says there’s been a significant rise in cancer in the St. Charles area, due to the radioactive waste. He says drinking water has also been impacted. Senator Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and expresses frustration that his Senate resolution to expand the federal Radiation Exposure Compensation Act died in May due to GOP filibuster infighting in the Senate. Senator Fitzwater’s SCR 16 would have expanded the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include Missourians exposed to nuclear waste from the Manhattan project: