(AUDIO): Two-day fundraiser planned in Callaway County to raise money for veterans

You’ll see dozens of bikers Saturday morning and afternoon riding across Callaway County, helping raise money for veterans.

It’s all part of Saturday’s poker run for Amvets post 153’s Frogs and Hogs event in Mokane. Post first vice commander David Perrigo says this is about veterans helping veterans.



“We help locally with our members doing benefits for health issues. And we donate to the VA services, volunteer services,” Perrigo says.

The two-day event begins Friday evening from 5-11 at the post in Mokane. There will be frog legs and pulled pork, with entertainment provided by Russell Stegeman and the Cole Brothers. Tomorrow’s poker run begins at 9. Commander Perrigo tells 939 the Eagle that anywhere from 20 to 100 bikers are expected to participate. Many of them are veterans themselves.

“And they’ll be heading to Martinsburg with Teddy J’s, Mexico (at) 821. Then over to Auxvasse at Buchanan’s. And then we’ll be stopping in Fulton at the VFW. And then we’ll be back here (Mokane), last bike back in by 5 o’clock,” says Perrigo.

Raffles are also planned tomorrow and there will be a 50-50 drawing to raise money for mid-Missouri veterans who have health issues. Commander Perrigo tells 939 the Eagle that many of his Amvets members have health issues.