(AUDIO): UM System President Dr. Mun Choi appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the goal of building a new and larger research reactor in Columbia is to help cure cancer. President Choi joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”, telling listeners that a second reactor will cost approximately $1-billion to build. He predicts construction will take anywhere from eight to ten years. Mizzou’s Sarah Chinniah says building a new and larger research reactor in Columbia is critical to ensuring a lifetime supply of isotopes needed to diagnose heart disease and to detect and treat cancer. The proposed reactor would be built on Mizzou property near Discovery Ridge, near Highway 63 in south Columbia. President Choi is in his 7th year at Mizzou, and is also emphasizing the importance of communications. The UM System has hired former newspaper reporter John Denker as its chief marketing and communications officer: