(AUDIO): William Woods University President Jeremy Moreland appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Historic William Woods University is located in mid-Missouri’s Fulton and was founded in 1870. It has a 153-year history. Jeremy Moreland, the university’s 13th president, will celebrate his second anniversary in October. President Moreland joined 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday morning’s “CEO Roundtable” program. President Moreland says there were about 1,500 students last fall at William Woods, including 791 undergraduate students. He’s expecting about a 30 percent increase in freshmen students this fall, saying students are excited about the various majors. President Moreland also discussed the launch of the first doctorate program in university history: a PhD in leadership. He and Fred also talk in-detail about William Woods’ plans to add men’s tackle football and women’s flag football in 2024: