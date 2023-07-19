Boone County fair pageant winners crowned; livestock shows open

The Boone County Fair opened Tuesday evening in Columbia with the fair pageant and carnival rides.

The fair continues this evening from 5 until 10. Admission tonight is $10 and it’s also a buddy night for carnival wristbands, which is two for $30. Carnival rides are open from 6-10 pm.

The baby contest and little Mr. and Miss Contest is at 6. The fair pageant was held last night. Katie Malone has been crowned Boone County fair queen, while the teen queen is Chloe Pfannenstiel. Kessalyn Mowdy has been crowded fair princess.

The fair features a lot of traditional fair food like cotton candy and funnel cakes, along with pretzels.

Three livestock shows are planned for today: rabbits are at 9 am, dairy goats at 12:30 and beef at 6 pm. An exotic petting zoo is open from 5-10 pm.