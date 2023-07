A Columbia gaming store is providing free air conditioning today to anyone who needs it or who needs a break from the heat.

Valhalla’s Gate on Bernadette has opened all of its game rooms to the public today. They were opened at 11 am and will remain open until 5 pm. You can play games in their air-conditioned space and there is no charge to use the space today, due to the extreme heat.

Valhalla’s Gate made the announcement on its website this morning.