Columbia manhunt suspect back in prison; wants a speedy trial in new arson case

36-year-old Brandt Feutz is currently incarcerated at Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center (July 2023 mug shot courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections website)

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board has revoked the parole of a man who led Columbia Police and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a two-day manhunt in late June.

Parole has been revoked for 36-year-old Brandt Feutz, who’s been in and out of Missouri prisons for the past 17 years. Feutz is currently incarcerated at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center (FRDC), and he’ll soon be sent to another prison to finish serving his 12-year drug sentence.

The manhunt led Columbia Police to urge Old Hawthorne residents to shelter in place, as CPD searched for Feutz in that area. Feutz also allegedly led Columbia Police on a pursuit on Grindstone Parkway, with speeds of 100 miles per hour. He was able to escape, after crashing near a field. He was captured the next day in northern Boone County.

He’ll also go on trial for the new felony charges of arson and harassment. He’s charged with arson and harassment in a case involving his mother. He’s filed a speedy trial request in that case.

Feutz also has numerous prior convictions for offenses like child molestation and second degree robbery.

