Columbia residents back Orr street park plans

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood, Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick and first ward city councilman Nick Knoth were some of the dignitaries at the Orr Street park groundbreaking ceremony (June 22, 2023 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Tammy Miller)

Residents who attended this weekend’s public input meeting for Columbia’s planned new Orr Street park support the plan. A few dozen residents attended Saturday afternoon’s meeting.

Resident Rhett Hartman tells our news partner KMIZ that the park will help bring the community together and can connect the area as well.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe says the Orr street park is a huge deal for the area.  A manufactured gas plant had been located there, at one time. Mayor Buffaloe has told 939 the Eagle that the location has been an eyesore in downtown and in the North Village Arts District.

Columbia has been awarded a $1.25 million dollar grant from the state Department of Economic Development (DED) to develop the property. That will pay for most of the $1.5 million project. The grant will be matched by local funds generated by the voter-approved park sales tax.

Columbia Parks and Recreation says some of the park features may include open greenspace, a walking trail, outdoor art areas and a playground.

