Columbia Waffle House suspect acquitted of murder; convicted of illegal gun possession

A Boone County jury deliberated about two-and-a half hours on Thursday evening, before acquitting the Columbia Waffle House suspect of second degree murder and armed criminal action. However, the jury convicted 52-year-old Leo Robinson of illegal gun possession since he’s a convicted felon.

Robinson’s attorneys, Daniel Hickman and Kevin O’Brien, both argued during the trial that the March 2021 killing of Reginald Ball was done in self-defense. Our news partner KMIZ reports the defense played video for the jury of Robinson approaching the car in the Waffle House lot and then back up slowly toward his car with his hands up. The defense tells the jury that when Ball walked toward Robinson’s car, Robinson shot him in self-defense.

KMIZ reports Robinson’s ex-girlfriend, who testified for the prosecution, contradicted herself multiple times during her testimony. The ex-girlfriend was driving the vehicle that Reginald Ball arrived in at Waffle House. KMIZ quotes the ex-girlfriend as testifying that the three people inside the car had been drinking heavily and that they had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom again on Thursday. Leo Robinson wore a white dress shirt, khaki pants and dress shoes.

The 2021 incident happened during a heavy downpour. CPD testified that made their jobs more difficult that night.