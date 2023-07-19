Columbia’s city council recognizes outgoing police chief Jones

Columbia’s outgoing police chief has received a resolution of appreciation from Columbia’s city council. Geoff Jones was honored at the start of this week’s meeting. He’ll be retiring effective August 1.

Jones has served CPD for more than 24 years, starting as a patrol officer in 1998 under then-Police Chief Norm Botsford. Jones, a Rock Bridge graduate, has also served as a narcotics detective, police sergeant, lieutenant and interim chief.

Chief Jones has described serving as chief as an incredible experience, adding that he’s proud to have been part of the team that works daily to protect citizens.

Jones has served as police chief since 2019. He told 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” in June that he told then-city manager John Glascock that he would stay three to five years, when he became chief four years ago. Chief Jones says he’s never felt more supported by the city council, adding that he wants to spend more time with his family and children.

City manager De’Carlon Seewood praises Chief Jones, saying that he’s worked hard to “ingrain a high level of professionalism and customer service in the department.”