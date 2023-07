Columbia’s David’s Bridal has closed permanently

A popular bridal shop at Columbia’s Shoppes at Stadium has closed its doors.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes an employee at David’s Bridal in Blue Springs as saying the Columbia location closed about a week ago as part of nationwide closures.

CNN reports David’s Bridal filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, citing factors like inflation and competition from online retailers. “Inside Columbia” magazine reporter Zola Heck says the closest David’s Bridal to Columbia is in Blue Springs, which is about 105 miles west on I-70.