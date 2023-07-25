Columbia’s new Fisher House helps families and caregivers of hospitalized veterans

Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia Truman VA Hospital officials say the new Fisher House that’s been dedicated this month will save the families who use it more than $500,000.

The new 16-suite, three-story facility provides free lodging to families and caregivers of veterans who need extended care. It has a spacious kitchen, dining and family rooms and a laundry room. It also has a patio.

Truman VA says the facility will provide the families of veterans with the best home away from home lodging that anyone could hope to have.

