Columbia’s Truman VA to dedicate new Fisher House facility on Friday

A Friday morning dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting is set at Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital for a new 16-room Fisher House, which will provide free lodging to families and caregivers of veterans who need extended care.

Truman VA officials and chaplain Fr. Patrick will dedicate the three-story house Friday morning at 10. Project supporters say receiving care that requires multiple days in the hospital is difficult for veterans and for their loved ones.

Friday morning’s event is open to the public. The host will be Barbara Hoff Churchill, who serves as the president of the General Omar Bradley Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

The new three-story Fisher House is primarily for those who live more than 50 miles away from Truman VA. The facility has private bathrooms and private baths in each room. The house aims to provide a calming environment that gives family members and patients the time and space they need, at no cost to them