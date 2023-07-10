Court documents suggest some prison time for mid-Missouri banker who embezzled thousands of dollars

A 16-page plea agreement obtained by 939 the Eagle outlines additional details about the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a mid-Missouri bank. That agreement contemplates a term of imprisonment.

51-year-old Angela Flippin of Jamestown has pleaded guilty to a federal information that charges her with one count of embezzlement by a bank employee and one count of filing a false federal tax return.

Flippin, a former vice president of People’s Bank of Moniteau County, admits embezzling at least $550,000 from 2010-2017. Court documents indicate some of the embezzled money was used for clothing, jewelry or outdoor furniture. Federal prosecutors believe Flippin embezzled about $645,000 and plan to present evidence at the sentencing hearing, which has not been set yet.

The federal court will ultimately decide how much money was embezzled. Flippin faces up to 33 years in federal prison.

The FBI, FDIC and IRS have all been involved in the investigation.