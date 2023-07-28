Dangerous heat continues in Columbia; mid-Missouri could see some Saturday storms

Widespread dangerous heat continues this morning across mid-Missouri.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says temperatures will be around 100 again today in Columbia and Jefferson City, with heat index levels around 108. They’re urging you to drink plenty of water and to wear light-colored clothing.

The NWS also says there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms Saturday in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of any severe storms is Saturday afternoon and evening, if we see anything. He says gusty winds and hail would be the main threat.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecasts and weather information.