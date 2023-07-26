Familiar name is Ashland’s new interim police chief

The southern Boone County town of Ashland has an interim police chief.

City administrator Kyle Michel says Allen “Scott” Young will begin serving as interim chief this (Wednesday) morning. Mr. Michel says Young will serve as interim chief until police chief Gabe Edwards returns to duty or a new chief is appointed.

Young retired from CPD as a lieutenant in 2017 after 20 years of service to the department. Chief Edwards has been on paid administrative leave since last Monday. The city of Ashland says it involves a personnel matter. Young tells ABC-17s Nia Hinson that he doesn’t have any specific agenda and will work to bring stability to the department now.

Young’s appointment also means the Boone County Sheriff’s office will cease command of Ashland Police operations.