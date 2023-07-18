Listen to KWOS Live
Heavy downpours, winds and hail and possible today in central Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says damaging winds and hail are possible today in central Missouri (July 18, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

Damaging winds and hail are possible today in Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Boonville and most of mid-Missouri.

While no watches are in effect, National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of any severe weather today is between 8 am and 3 pm. Heavy downpours are also possible. Flooding is also possible in eastern Missouri.

While today’s tornado potential is very low, the National Weather Service (NWS) says mid-Missouri could see wind gusts of 60-70 miles per hour. Quarter-sized hail is also possible.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather and forecast information.

