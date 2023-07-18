Heavy downpours, winds and hail and possible today in central Missouri

Damaging winds and hail are possible today in Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, Boonville and most of mid-Missouri.

While no watches are in effect, National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of any severe weather today is between 8 am and 3 pm. Heavy downpours are also possible. Flooding is also possible in eastern Missouri.

While today’s tornado potential is very low, the National Weather Service (NWS) says mid-Missouri could see wind gusts of 60-70 miles per hour. Quarter-sized hail is also possible.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather and forecast information.