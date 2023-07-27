Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
KWOS

Hot weather keeps the Callaway Plant humming

You can bet the Callaway Nuclear Plant is working overtime in this summer weather. Callaway County Senator Travis Fitzwater has long pushed to expand the plant near Reform …

Fitzwater says the Callaway Plant generates about one – quarter of electricity needed by Ameren customers. He adds, that even with big federal subsidies, power from wind and solar can’t provide that reliable power.

Several years ago Fitzwater took a trip to the United Arab Emirates to study their growing nuclear power industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer