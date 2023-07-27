Hot weather keeps the Callaway Plant humming

You can bet the Callaway Nuclear Plant is working overtime in this summer weather. Callaway County Senator Travis Fitzwater has long pushed to expand the plant near Reform …

Fitzwater says the Callaway Plant generates about one – quarter of electricity needed by Ameren customers. He adds, that even with big federal subsidies, power from wind and solar can’t provide that reliable power.

Several years ago Fitzwater took a trip to the United Arab Emirates to study their growing nuclear power industry.