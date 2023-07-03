Hundreds of American flags flying this afternoon in Centralia; Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, white and blue

Missouri’s governor has ordered the Capitol dome in Jefferson City to shine red, white and blue Tuesday evening for the Fourth of July.

“As we gather with our loved ones to partake in family traditions and remember the courage and sacrifice of those who came before us, we are shining the Capitol Red, White and Blue to further demonstrate Missouri’s pride and patriotism for our great nation,” Governor Mike Parson says, in a written statement.

Governor Parson also directed most state offices to close today at noon, to give state employees more time to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family members. Most of Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees went home at noon today. That did not include emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and prisons.

Meantime, there are almost 600 American flags flying this afternoon in Centralia, a town of about 4,500 residents. It’s called the Avenue of Flags, and it’s been know to stop traffic on busy Highway 22. Every year, the flags fly on Memorial Day

weekend through Anchor Fest as well as July 4th and Veteran’s Day.