JCMO man charged in car theft

A man from Jefferson City is facing charges after being caught with a stolen car. 50 – year old William Brooke is accused of stealing the car from a Mo-Dot parking lot Saturday. On Sunday, Brooke was confronted by police when the car was found on the Capital Mall lot. He allegedly told the officer that he was a cop and had permission to have the car. He ran off when the officer tried to arrest him. Brooke was caught later at a motel and faces tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest charges.