Just Jeff’s to cater Saturday’s Boone County fair ham breakfast

Hundreds of mid-Missourians will be dining on eggs, Boone County country ham tomorrow and biscuits and gravy tomorrow morning in Columbia.

The Boone County fair’s popular ham breakfast begins Saturday morning at 8 at the fairgrounds. It’s being catered again by Columbia’s Just Jeff’s. Residents from Columbia to Ashland to Hallsville to Centralia are expected to pack the coliseum for the breakfast.

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick says the breakfast highlights the importance of agriculture in Boone County, adding that it also brings out a diverse cross-section of Boone County.

There will also be an auction after the breakfast. The fair has two more days: tonight and tomorrow. Carnival rides will operate this evening from 6-10 pm.