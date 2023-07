Cole County Public Works confirms a diesel fuel spill at the Lincoln U Busby Farm came from a tank on county property.

ABC – 17 says the Missouri Department of Natural Resources was alerted by Lincoln University staff about a diesel fuel odor and a sheen on the water.

It was red dyed off-road diesel fuel coming from a fuel tank located across Highway 54 on the Cole County Public Works property.

Public works is working with DNR to contain and clean up the spill.