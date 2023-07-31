(LISTEN): Big turnout at Mizzou’s Countdown to kickoff event in Columbia

About 200 people packed the banquet room at Columbia’s Midway Golf and Games for Saturday’s “Countdown to Kickoff” event with Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz. The event benefited Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Missouri. Coach Drinkwitz tells 939 the Eagle that it was a great event.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Drinkwitz-Toptracer-1.mp3

“Obviously anytime we can give back to the community in a mentorship role I think it’s impactful not only for the person giving but also to the people that are receiving. And so I think it’s an awesome opportunity and glad to be able to lend my name and the university’s name to it to support it,” Drinkwitz says.

The mission statement from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Missouri says they aim to create and support one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Saturday’s fundraiser will help the organization provide more match activities and more case management and training.

Coach Drinkwitz tells 939 the Eagle that the turnout was great.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Drinkwitz-Toptracer-2.mp3

“It’s hard to find parking here, so what a great facility Midway has built. And this is really good for the city of Columbia,” says Drinkwitz.

There were so many people at Midday Golf and Games on Saturday that shuttles were provided to transport patrons to and from their vehicles. Another 2,000 people attended Saturday evening’s fireworks display.

Midway Golf and Games general manager Taylor Burks is impressed with Drinkwitz’s message on Saturday evening.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Taylor-Toptracer-3.mp3

“And I think that you see that with the football program as well. It’s about mentorship and relationships. That’s what Big Brothers Big Sisters is about. And it’s why we will see a successful program here at Mizzou. They’re rebuilding because of their relationships. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s us as a small not-for-profit or an SEC football team like Mizzou,” Burks says.

Burks tells 939 the Eagle that all of the comments he’s heard thus far about Toptracer are positive. It’s a multi-level facility.