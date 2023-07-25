(LISTEN): Columbia-area high school golfers are encouraged to participate in Machens golf championship

Joe Machens Hyundai is presenting the upcoming 48th annual golf championship, which will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia and the Columbia Country Club.

Event co-chair Dee Sanders says the event promotes amateur golf within the Columbia community.



“Rex Dillow, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club or with their sponsorship in 1975 decided that we needed a Columbia-wide city golf championship that involved all the clubs, all the public courses. And so he put this thing together and it started in 75,” Sanders says.

Colonel Rex Dillow, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, passed away in 2015.

Some golfers call it the annual Columbia golf championship, some call it the Columbia city championship and others call it “the Dillow.” Event co-chair Steve Humphreys tells 939 the Eagle that it’s about recognizing the best amateur players in Columbia.

“We’ve had tremendous talent in this city and I’m not sure people realize that we’ve had some really good players to go on to play on the PGA tour like Jason Schultz and guys that have won the state Amateur like Nick Wilson,” says Humphreys.

50-year-old Jason Schultz played college golf at Mizzou and is a two-time champion of this event.

Mr. Humphreys says the tournament aims to foster amateur golf in the Columbia area and provide an opportunity to cultivate lifelong friendships and goodwill. He’s encouraging area high school players to participate this weekend.

“We’d really like to see the Tolton players, the Hickman players, the Rock Bridge players. All the high school players in Boone County get involved in this event,” Humphreys says.

Mr. Humphreys tells 939 the Eagle that there is tremendous golf talent in Columbia.