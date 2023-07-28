(LISTEN): Columbia city golf championship to take place this weekend

The 48th annual golf championship in Columbia takes place tomorrow and Sunday at the Country Club of Missouri and at the Columbia Country Club. Event co-chair Steve Humphreys says Columbia has unbelievable golf talent.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Machens-Golf-4.mp3

“We have a great tradition of golfers and for a town our size to develop this kind of talent is really something special,” Humphreys says.

Mr. Humphreys tells 939 the Eagle that the tournament is about recognizing the best amateur players in Columbia. Joe Machens Hyundai is presenting the Columbia city championship.

At least 75 golfers are participating in the championship, and high school golfers are also encouraged to participate. Humphreys says the tournament promotes amateur golf in Columbia and cultivates lifelong friendships.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Machens-Golf-5.mp3

“So this championship means an awful lot to me. And keeping it going for Rex Dillow and Hardeep Bhular who took the reins from Rex is really important to Dee (Sanders) and I and a lot of other folks that we brought on board on our board,” says Humphreys.

Colonel Rex Dillow started this tournament in 1975.

In addition to heat, weather could impact the tournament. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is urging you to drink plenty of water and to wear light-colored clothing. The NWS also says there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms tomorrow Saturday in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that the best chance of any severe storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening, if we see anything.