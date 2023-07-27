(LISTEN): Grand opening for Columbia’s new Toptracer is Saturday

A big crowd is expected for Saturday’s grand opening for Midway Golf and Games’ brand-new Toptracer golf facility in Columbia.

The multi-level facility has been taking walk-ins this week. Businessman Taylor Burks is the president of Rost Inc. and serves as general manager at Midway Golf and Games.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Burks-Toptracer-1.mp3

“What Toptracer does it’s the technology that’s owned by Topgolf and allows golfers to have their golf ball tracked out of the tee box. And so you can see your own performance, but it also adds an element of video games,” Burks says.

You will now be able to ride go-karts, take batting practice and play Pebble Beach without leaving Columbia. The highly-anticipated grand-opening for Toptracer at Midway Golf and Games is Saturday from 10 am until 10 pm. Burks says you can also try different courses, with Toptracer’s technology.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Burks-Toptracer-2.mp3

“But you can select say St. Andrew’s play that. Pebble Peach, play that. On the screen you’ll see the courses, you’ll see the holes on that course and you’re playing wherever your ball lands in relation to what that course is, you’ll see that on the screen,” says Burks.

Saturday will also be the grand opening for 44 Tavern at the site. Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz will hold his countdown to kickoff event to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Missouri at 5:30 in the banquet room.

There will also be a large fireworks display Saturday evening at 9:15.