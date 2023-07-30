(LISTEN): Longtime Stephens College President Dianne Lynch appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Longtime Stephens College president Dianne Lynch is getting ready to start her 15th year as president of the nation’s second-oldest women’s college. She joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”. She tells listeners that there are currently 500 veterans on a waiting list to get a service animal. President Lynch says Stephens is seriously looking at a program to train service animals. She’s also on the board at Columbia’s Boone Hospital Center and tells listeners that she believes in Boone. President Lynch, a former reporter, says the decision to go independent was the correct one for Boone: