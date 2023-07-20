Little Rock-based company purchases Fulton Ford

A growing Arkansas-based automobile dealership group has purchased Fulton Ford in Callaway County.

Little Rock-based McLarty Automotive Group announced the acquisition on Wednesday, saying the Fulton Ford team aligns well with their culture. Company founder Mark McLarty says the purchase reflects their commitment to Missouri, adding that McLarty Automotive Group will continue to prioritize community involvement and giving back to Fulton and the surrounding area.

He emphasizes that McLarty is committed to building on what he describes as Fulton Ford’s excellence in automotive sales and service.

Fulton Ford sells news and used vehicles, and they also have a service department which stays busy six days a week. The dealership is located on South Business 54 in Fulton.

McLarty currently owns 27 dealerships in Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi, including Columbia Honda.