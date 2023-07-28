Longtime Stephens College president Dianne Lynch to appear Saturday on 939 the Eagle

The president of the nation’s second-oldest women’s college says the average GPA of incoming freshmen at Columbia’s Stephens College this fall is between 3.5 and 3.7. Diane Lynch will be starting her 15th year at Stephens College, which was founded in 1833.

President Lynch will join host Fred Parry in-studio tomorrow morning at 7 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” Ms. Lynch is a former news reporter and journalism instructor.

While she’s impressed with academic performance of incoming freshmen at Stephens, President Lynch says college students must improve their writing skills. She says that has eroded in recent years. She also says that college students today have more mental health challenges and more anxiety, due to COVID.

President Lynch will also discuss Stephens’ animal science and behavioral program tomorrow morning. She says Stephens College is the most pet-friendly campus in the nation.