More prosecution witnesses expected this morning at Columbia Waffle House murder trial

A Boone County jury could hear closing arguments today (Thursday) in the trial of a man charged with killing another man outside the Waffle House on Vandiver in 2021.

52-year-old Leo Robinson is charged with second degree murder and two other felonies for the March 2021 killing of Reginald Ball in the Waffle House parking lot. Robinson’s attorneys say it was self-defense.

Robinson wore a blue dress shirt and dark pants in court on Wednesday, sitting between defense attorneys Daniel Hickman and Kevin O’Brien.

We learned during the trial’s first day that there was a torrential rain on the night of the murder, which was March 14, 2021. Boone County assistant prosecutor Anthony Gonzalez called CPD crime scene investigator Erin Hull to the stand. Ms. Hull testifies that crime scene investigators work to reconstruct the crime scene. She notes heavy rain fell that evening, which made it more difficult.

Prosecutor Gonzalez also called CPD Sergeant Sean Claypool to the stand. Claypool was a patrol officer at the time of the homicide and responded to the scene. Mr. Claypool testifies that he cut Reginald Ball’s clothing off after the shooting, looking for a bullet hole. He says CPD’s first priority is saving lives. Claypool also testifies that he found a shell casing at the scene.

Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs called 65 prospective jurors to the courthouse for jury selection.

Court documents say Ball was shot three times at close range. Closing arguments could happen today.