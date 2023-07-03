Most Missouri state offices closing today at noon; state offices closed Tuesday for 4th of July

Most of Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees will be going home early today (Monday), according to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

The governor says most state offices will close today at noon, for state employees to enjoy extra time with their loved ones as they celebrate the Fourth of July. Emergency services will stay open, such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and prisons. Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, which is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays.

Many county courthouses across the state, including Boone County, will also close today at noon. Some county courthouses are closing for the entire day today and tomorrow as well.