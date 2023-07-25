New Columbia effort aims to battle youth violence and illegal drug use

A former Columbia mayoral candidate will unveil a new effort Tuesday afternoon to reduce youth violence and illegal drug use, as well as increase mentoring of youth and volunteering in the community.

Tanya Heath has called a 1:30 press conference at the city keyhole outside city hall in downtown Columbia, where she’ll be joined by several clergy members and others. Ms. Heath says 23 percent of Columbia residents live in poverty. She’ll be joined today by the Rev. James Grey, Rev. Charles Stevenson, Glenn Cobbins Sr. and others.

Heath has organized what she called a heart of community summit on Saturday afternoon from 1-3 at Columbia’s Community United Methodist Church.