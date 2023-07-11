New director of administration named in Fulton; Tyler terminated

Fulton has named lifelong Fulton resident Courtney Doyle as interim director of administration, following Friday’s termination of former director Renee Tyler.

Ms. Tyler was hired in April 2022. City spokesman Michael Shine tells 939 the Eagle that the city cannot comment on personnel matters.

Fulton Mayor Steve Myers says he and the city council have complete faith in Doyle’s capacity to unite city employees and provide stability during this transitional period and beyond. Doyle has worked for the city since 2013.

Doyle says Fulton is dedicated to achieving excellence within city government, including exceptional services to residents and cultivating an outstanding work environment.