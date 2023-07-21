New downtown JCMO ambulance base planned for next year

Cole County officials break ground (Friday) on a new ambulance base in downtown Jefferson City. Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy says they will now be able to station two ambulances and staff across the street from the Cole County Jail.

The new nearly $4 – million dollar station will be built at the corner of McCarty and Adams streets. One ambulance is currently based in the jail. Cole County EMS will base their administrative offices at the downtown location. The station should be open by summer of 2024.