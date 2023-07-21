Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

New downtown JCMO ambulance base planned for next year

Cole County officials break ground (Friday) on a new ambulance base in downtown Jefferson City. Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy says they will now be able to station two ambulances and staff across the street from the Cole County Jail.

The new nearly $4 – million dollar station will be built at the corner of McCarty and Adams streets. One ambulance is currently based in the jail. Cole County EMS will base their administrative offices at the downtown location. The station should be open by summer of 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer