Pre-trial conference for suspected Columbia murderer is this morning; jury trial set to begin Wednesday

A Columbia man charged with killing a man during an argument outside the Waffle House on Vandiver will appear in-person at the Boone County Courthouse this (Monday) morning.

52-year-old Leo Robinson’s pre-trial conference is set for 10:30 am. He’s charged with second degree murder for the March 2021 shooting death of Reginald Ball. Boone County assistant prosecutor Anthony Gonzalez and public defender Daniel Hickman both tell the court that they anticipate a two-day trial, which starts on Wednesday with jury selection. Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs tells both sides that he’ll call 65 prospective jurors to the courthouse on Wednesday morning, which is July 5.

The Columbia Police Department’s two-page probable cause statement says the killing happened during a verbal argument between Robinson and Ball, and that Ball was shot three times at close range and was pronounced dead at the scene.