Seven-figure donation from Fulton woman is largest single gift in Callaway County Public Library history

The Daniel Boone Regional Library Foundation says a “substantial seven-figure gift” from the estate of a lifelong Fulton resident is the largest single gift in the history of the Callaway County Public Library and the Daniel Boone Regional Library Foundation.

While we don’t know the exact amount, we know the gift is at least $1-million. It comes from the estate of 88-year-old Helen Janet Forsee, who died in August at a Fulton nursing home. Ms. Forsee was a homemaker who worked at the International Shoe Company and enjoyed reading, gardening and fishing. Her obituary from Debo Funeral Home says she loved to read and was a regular library patron in Fulton.

Per her wishes, the money will be used exclusively for the benefit of the Callaway County Public Library and its patrons. The library executive director describes Helen’s gift as a testament to her support of literacy and access to information in our community.

Library spokeswoman Mitzi St. John says Forsee hoped her gift would ensure that the library can continue to meet the needs of the Fulton community through programs, resources and the shared space that the library offers.