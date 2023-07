A 16-year-old boy has serious injuries after a jet ski crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:05 p.m. Sunday when the two jet skis jumped the wake from a cruiser at the same time, then collided.

The 16-year-old boy from Lebanon, Tennessee was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver, a 14-year-old girl, was not hurt.