Twain Missouri Taproom in Columbia is now Twain Missouri BBQ

You now have another barbecue option in downtown Columbia.

Voco Tiger Hotel’s Twain Missouri Taproom has reopened as Twain Missouri BBQ. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports the grand reopening was held Tuesday during the Fourth of July.

Sales director Laurie Williams says they saw a need for more good barbecue options downtown. Their chef, a man named Grubbs, tells “Inside Columbia” that he’s always had a love for barbecue, noting his family is from Mississippi and that his great-grandfather had a smokehouse.

The new Twain is open for lunch and dinner, with everything made in-house. Williams says everything is smoked barbecue, with multiple types of meat available.