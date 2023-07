Two young men are dead after a plane crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say 22 year old Hayden Ritchhart of Carrollton and 19 year old Evan Vandiver of Richmond were killed in the Thursday crash. Another man, 54 year old Gary Vandiver, was seriously injured. The crash occurred when the single engine Piper spun in after takeoff at the Grand Glaize Airport. Investigators think Ritchhart was the pilot.